Friends & family remember celebrated photographer David Goldblatt

The memorial was opened by a prayer and was then followed by friends speaking and sharing their experiences with the veteran photographer known for his pictures during apartheid.

JOHANNESBURG - Friends and family have gathered at the Goodman Gallery in Parktown to bid farewell to renowned photographer David Goldblatt.

Many have described him as a loving man who had a passion for capturing special moments.

Known to be the first South African to be given a solo exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, Goldblatt remains celebrated at the Goodman Gallery where some of his work can be viewed.

Goldblatt was buried at West Park cemetery earlier on Tuesday.

A friend said: “And there was David, a complete character, a man of his own making. I was fortunate to work with David and know his and his values for as long as did.”

His bodyguard Thabo Mamiane said: “I was so privileged and I’m still privileged to have learned so much from David.”

Goldblatt’s wife Lily sat in front and listened on as friends continued to offer their condolences.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)