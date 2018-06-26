Fans arrested for Moses Mabhida Stadium damage to remain out on bail

The group was filmed trashing camera equipment and assaulting a security guard after Kaizer Chiefs lost to Free State Stars in April.

DURBAN - Eleven suspects facing public violence charges after causing chaos during a soccer match at Moses Mabhida Stadium will remain out on bail until August for a pre-trial conference.

As part of the bail conditions they'll have to appear in court on all specified dates and have been barred from attending any sports or recreational events until further notice.

During a very short court appearance, the 11 accused were told that they would remain out on bail until 2 August.

On this day, a pre-trial hearing will be conducted where outstanding issues will be raised and a trial date set.

In the meantime, statements will be provided to the defence and the charge sheet will be amended.

All 11 accused intend to plead guilty to all the charges.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)