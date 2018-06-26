Ex-Gauteng Health MEC Hlongwa says he’s done nothing wrong

A report by the SIU has revealed details of alleged corruption worth R1.2 billion in the provincial health department between 2006 and 2009.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Gauteng Health MEC Brian Hlongwa insists he's a law-abiding citizen and says allegations that he was involved in irregular expenditure are false.

A report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has revealed details of alleged corruption worth R1.2 billion in the provincial Health Department between 2006 and 2009.

The report includes details of an investigation submitted by former president Jacob Zuma last year.

However, Hlongwa insists that he wasn't involved.

“From where I’m sitting, I’ve done nothing wrong. All of these allegations are false. And I’m hoping and praying that these matters will come to finality before a competent court of law. So, from where I’m sitting, I’ve done nothing wrong.”

On Monday, Hlongwa released a statement saying that the issues in the SIU reports were not new and form part of an ongoing legal process.

Civil rights group Section 27 says that these allegations have been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for consideration after details emerged about corruption in the provincial Health Department between 2006 and 2009, amounting to R1.2 billion.

The SIU report reveals how Hlongwa received kickbacks, luxury trips and other benefits during his time as Gauteng Health MEC. Hlongwa, who is now the chief whip of the ANC in Gauteng, says that contrary to the impression created in the media, the SIU report is not new, saying that the details have been in the public domain for the past four years.

Hlongwa says these allegations have been aired at strategic intervals, primarily to embarrass the Gauteng ANC.

He says that in 2014, the Hawks informed him that there was a warrant for his arrest and he had arranged to hand himself over, but the Hawks then decided not to proceed with the arrest.

Additional reporting by Gia Nicolaides.

