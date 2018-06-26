Eskom bags SA’s Most Attractive Employer Award

Eskom has walked away with two awards: one for South Africa's most attractive employer for engineering and technology students and the other for professionals.

JOHANNESBURG - As Eskom prepares to enter the second round of wage negotiations with labour unions this week, the power utility has scooped up two prestigious accolades at South Africa's Most Attractive Employer Awards.

The National Union of Mineworkers, National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and Solidarity have been arguing for wage hikes this year after Eskom initially offered a 0% increase citing financial difficulties.

Now the cash-strapped utility has taken first prize as the country's most attractive employer for engineering and technology students.

Eskom has walked away with two awards: one for South Africa's most attractive employer for engineering and technology students and the other for professionals.

The power utility says it has a long and proud history of being in the first position as the employer of choice among students and professionals in the engineering and technology category

Currently there around 47,000 employees at Eskom.

Meanwhile, the parastatal has been battling financially and after initially cutting salary increases altogether upped the ante to 4.7% for 2018.

The second round of wage negotiations is set to kick off on Wednesday for the next three days.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)