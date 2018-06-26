Eskom management to hold meetings over wage dispute with unions

Negotiations are set to resume on Wednesday in the meantime the utility has been working on a recovery plan to stabilise the power grid.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom management and board members will be holding several meetings this week to discuss the current wage dispute with labour unions.

South Africans experienced load shedding for a number of days when workers downed tools last Thursday over wages.

Initially, Eskom cut salary increases for the year, citing financial difficulties and then offered labour unions a 4.7% hike which has been rejected.

Negotiations are set to resume on Wednesday. In the meantime, the utility has been working on a recovery plan to stabilise the power grid.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says: "There are meetings taking place, obviously making sure that we come up with a plan to resolve the current impasse.

"But from our end, as the company, we’re hopeful that when we engage the unions between Wednesday and Friday a resolution at some point will be reached so that we can resolve the issues that we’re dealing with."

Eskom says it doesn't anticipate any rolling blackouts this week.

