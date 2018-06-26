Eskom management to hold meetings over wage dispute with unions
Negotiations are set to resume on Wednesday in the meantime the utility has been working on a recovery plan to stabilise the power grid.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom management and board members will be holding several meetings this week to discuss the current wage dispute with labour unions.
South Africans experienced load shedding for a number of days when workers downed tools last Thursday over wages.
Initially, Eskom cut salary increases for the year, citing financial difficulties and then offered labour unions a 4.7% hike which has been rejected.
Negotiations are set to resume on Wednesday. In the meantime, the utility has been working on a recovery plan to stabilise the power grid.
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says: "There are meetings taking place, obviously making sure that we come up with a plan to resolve the current impasse.
"But from our end, as the company, we’re hopeful that when we engage the unions between Wednesday and Friday a resolution at some point will be reached so that we can resolve the issues that we’re dealing with."
Eskom says it doesn't anticipate any rolling blackouts this week.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
