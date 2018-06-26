Employment increased by 56,000 jobs in Q1, stats show
Stats SA has attributed the increase to community services, construction, manufacturing and the business services sector.
JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA has announced that employment has increased by 56,000 in the last quarter.
Its attributed the increase to community services, construction, manufacturing and the business services sector.
Employment however decreased in the trade, mining, and transport sectors.
Economist Azar Jammine: "The increase in employement in the first quarter is not a surprising outcome bearing in mind the fact that the Quarterly Labour Force Survey statistics had reflected a 111,000 increase in formal sector employment."
Meanwhile, gross earnings paid to employees decreased by 3.9% between December and March.
Popular in Business
-
NUM calls for amendment of Mining Safety Act after latest mine death
-
[FACT CHECK] Did the DA-led WC create ‘75% of all jobs’ in SA last year?
-
Old Mutual wraps up four-way break-up with Johannesburg listing
-
More load shedding expected as Eskom does full recovery on generating units
-
Eskom management to hold meetings over wage dispute with unions
-
DA calls for action against officials who deposited money into VBS Bank
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.