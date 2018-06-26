Employment increased by 56,000 jobs in Q1, stats show

Stats SA has attributed the increase to community services, construction, manufacturing and the business services sector.

JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA has announced that employment has increased by 56,000 in the last quarter.

Employment however decreased in the trade, mining, and transport sectors.

Economist Azar Jammine: "The increase in employement in the first quarter is not a surprising outcome bearing in mind the fact that the Quarterly Labour Force Survey statistics had reflected a 111,000 increase in formal sector employment."

Meanwhile, gross earnings paid to employees decreased by 3.9% between December and March.