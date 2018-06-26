Popular Topics
Employment increased by 56,000 jobs in Q1, stats show

Stats SA has attributed the increase to community services, construction, manufacturing and the business services sector.

Picture: Freeimages.
Picture: Freeimages.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA has announced that employment has increased by 56,000 in the last quarter.

Its attributed the increase to community services, construction, manufacturing and the business services sector.

Employment however decreased in the trade, mining, and transport sectors.

Economist Azar Jammine: "The increase in employement in the first quarter is not a surprising outcome bearing in mind the fact that the Quarterly Labour Force Survey statistics had reflected a 111,000 increase in formal sector employment."

Meanwhile, gross earnings paid to employees decreased by 3.9% between December and March.

