David Goldblatt had unwavering sense of integrity, says friend

Renowned photographer David Goldblatt will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

FILE: David Goldblatt. Picture: AFP
FILE: David Goldblatt. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Renowned photographer David Goldblatt will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

He passed away on Monday.

Goldblatt has been described as a significant loss to South Africa and the global art world.

His work brought an artist's eye to often ordinary scenes of life under apartheid.

Liza Essers, a close friend of the photographer and director of the Goodman Gallery says that she will miss him and his activism.

"During the Spear, David and Bongi Dhlomo were the only artists that showed up to stand with the gallery against Gwede Mantashe and the thousands of people marching outside the gallery to burn the gallery down. David had an unwavering sense of integrity."

