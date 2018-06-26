CT dam levels on the up, water restrictions still in place

The collective average level is sitting at at just over 36%.

CAPE TOWN - The winter rains continue to push up dam levels in the Cape.

Last week dams were just over 31% full.

Cape Town's dams are looking evening better, sitting at more than 42%.

Despite the steady increase, residents are still being urged to save water.

Environmental Affairs MEC spokesperson James Brent-Styan: "Over the past week the dam levels have increased by an average of about 5% but we want to urge the public to bear in mind that this drought has not been broken. We're certainly happy about the rains we've been getting but restrictions remain in place and we want to urge consumers to continue to use as little water as possible."

