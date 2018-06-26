Court to hear Henri van Breda’s appeal bid in August
Van Breda was found guilty in May of killing his parents and older brother and for the attempted murder of his younger sister.
CAPE TOWN - Convicted murderer Henri van Breda’s bid to appeal his conviction and sentencing will be heard in August.
He was handed three life terms for the murders and an additional 15 years for attempted murder.
Van Breda’s lawyers would’ve brought their application for leave to appeal before the Western Cape High Court on Friday, but the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says both the defence and the State need more time to prepare.
The matter will be heard on 14 August.
The NPA has previously stated the State will oppose the appeal, and should the defence go to the Supreme Court of Appeal it will continue fighting.
WATCH: Van Breda shows no remorse, maintains innocence
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
