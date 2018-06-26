City of Joburg warns of penalties over failure to recycle
From 1 July, Joburg residents will have to wash their recyclable refuse, separate it from other waste and dispose of it in a clear bag provided by the city.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg says residents won’t be fined immediately for failing to comply with the new recycling project, but penalties are inevitable.
From Sunday (1 July), Joburg residents will have to wash their recyclable refuse, separate it from other waste and dispose of it in a clear bag provided by the city.
WATCH: Joburg’s waste woes: Trash vs treasure
Recycling is the new reality for Joburg residents, this is the message from the City of Johannesburg. But what about those against the initiative?
MMC for Environmental Affairs Nico de Jager says the city will have to impose penalties in the near future to compel those refusing to comply.
“The response from our residents has been very positive. There’s definitely an appetite, right now, because suddenly our residents realise our oceans are being polluted by what we’re doing in Johannesburg.”
But for now, the focus will only be on getting residents into a new habit with just six years left before all the city’s landfill sites reach maximum capacity.
