Bonteheuwel residents concerned about vandals during school break
Break-ins and incidents of vandalism are common at schools in some Cape Town communities over holiday periods, especially in areas where gang violence is rife.
CAPE TOWN - The Bonteheuwel Joint Peace Forum says it’s concerned about vandals targeting schools during the June/July break.
Break-ins and incidents of vandalism are common at schools in some Cape Town communities over holiday periods, especially in areas where gang violence is rife.
The forum’s Nadia Mayman says it’s not only schools that get ransacked by vandals in Bonteheuwel, but also community halls and churches.
“When you find schools that are surrounded completely by houses, you’ll find less vandalism there because the community of Bonteheuwel is constantly on the lookout for things like that. We even have instances where parents will go out and confront the vandals on the premises.”
The Western Cape Education Department says its Safe Schools directorate has arranged increased security at some of its high-risk identified schools in the province.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
