Belville furniture store catches fire

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are attending to a fire in Belville.

Officials say a furniture store caught alight earlier on Tuesday.

Authorities are still on the scene.

The city's fire and rescue services' Theo Layne said: “Currently, the fire is contained, no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is undetermined.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)