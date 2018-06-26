Popular Topics
Another miner dies at a Sibanye-Stillwater mine

The company confirmed the latest death a short while ago, saying that preliminary investigations show the man entered a scraper path and was caught by the scraper.

FILE: Sibanye-Stillwater's Driefontein operation near Carletonville. Picture: Sibanye-Stillwater
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Another miner has died at a Sibanye-Stillwater mine, this time at the Driefontein operation.

The company confirmed the latest death a short while ago, saying that preliminary investigations show the man entered a scraper path and was caught by the scraper.

The exact cause of death still needs to be investigated.

The latest fatality brings to 21 the number of miners who have died at various Sibanye-Stillwater operations this year.

A mine safety summit is expected to be held at the company on Friday to address ongoing safety concerns in the industry.

At least 17 mineworkers have died in seven incidents at Sibanye-Stillwater mines since the start of the year. Picture: EWN

Timeline

