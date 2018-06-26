Another miner dies at a Sibanye-Stillwater mine
The company confirmed the latest death a short while ago, saying that preliminary investigations show the man entered a scraper path and was caught by the scraper.
JOHANNESBURG – Another miner has died at a Sibanye-Stillwater mine, this time at the Driefontein operation.
The company confirmed the latest death a short while ago, saying that preliminary investigations show the man entered a scraper path and was caught by the scraper.
The exact cause of death still needs to be investigated.
The latest fatality brings to 21 the number of miners who have died at various Sibanye-Stillwater operations this year.
A mine safety summit is expected to be held at the company on Friday to address ongoing safety concerns in the industry.
Popular in Local
-
Suspect confesses to murdering Mitchells Plain girl (6)
-
[CARTOON] Taxing Issues
-
SuperSport: Racism hasn't played role in concerns raised by presenters
-
Malema: Indian people were oppressed better than blacks
-
UCT’s decolonial winter school under fire over people of colour-only supper
-
Winter rains bring much-needed respite to Cape Town’s dams
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.