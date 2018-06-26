Another miner dies at a Sibanye-Stillwater mine

The company confirmed the latest death a short while ago, saying that preliminary investigations show the man entered a scraper path and was caught by the scraper.

JOHANNESBURG – Another miner has died at a Sibanye-Stillwater mine, this time at the Driefontein operation.

The company confirmed the latest death a short while ago, saying that preliminary investigations show the man entered a scraper path and was caught by the scraper.

The exact cause of death still needs to be investigated.

The latest fatality brings to 21 the number of miners who have died at various Sibanye-Stillwater operations this year.

A mine safety summit is expected to be held at the company on Friday to address ongoing safety concerns in the industry.