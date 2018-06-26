ANC welcomes court ruling on challenge to EC elective conference results
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says there should be a political solution to the matter one which does not include the courts.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has welcomed a ruling by the High Court in Johannesburg against a motion by aggrieved ANC Eastern Cape members to force the party's national executive committee (NEC) to disband the provincial executive committee.
The case has now been set down for a hearing next month.
Judge Zeenat Carelse ruled that the matter was not urgent.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says there should be a political solution to the matter, one which does not include the courts.
"We’ve always believed in the usage of internal remedies to be able to find one another."
He has assured members that ANC internal processes have the capacity to deal with grievances.
"We must create an environment through which our members can have confidence that the ANC processes can solve their problems."
The Eastern Cape elective conference descended into chaos last year when delegates threw chairs at each other.
The applicants want the ANC to disqualify the outcome of that event.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
