Agri WC calls on Minister Cele to prioritise farm murders
The group's Carl Opperman says that he's devastated following three separate fatal attacks on farms over the past weekend.
CAPE TOWN - Agri Western Cape has called on Police Minister Bheki Cele to prioritise murders on farms.
In the Western Cape, prominent farmer 62-year-old Jeffery Zetler was stabbed to death in an alleged robbery at the Mooiberge strawberry farm on Saturday afternoon.
Peter Dawson (65) was murdered on a farm in Broederstroom in the North West Province.
Kallie Schoonraad (47) was killed on a Rustenberg farm.
Opperman says enough is enough.
"We want to know from the Minister of Police why he's here in the Western Cape to talk about the taxi violence, why can't we alos have a talk about the rural safety crisis that we're having at themoment, especially here in the Western Cape."
He says that drastic action is needed.
"Criminals are getting away with murder, while our law abiding citizens are basically fair game. On the one side, we don't want one person talking, we want someone to do something and implement it. We cannot go on the way we're going on now."
