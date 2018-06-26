4 Uber drivers arrested following scuffle with cops & traffic chaos in CT
The City of Cape Town's traffic services' Richard Coleman says three vehicles were impounded and four Uber drivers arrested for assault, illegal gathering and illegal protesting.
CAPE TOWN - Four Uber drivers have been arrested during a gathering over grievances regarding vehicle impoundments, pay and safety.
The group demonstrated peacefully through the Cape Town CBD before stopping in front of the Traffic Department in Greenpoint, where a scuffle between traffic officials and Uber drivers broke out.
The incident affected traffic as a section of the road had been closed.
#Uber #Taxify A scuffle broke out between officials and protesting ubder drivers in front of the traffic dept in Greenpoint. The area is quiet at the moment after stun grenades were fired to disperse the group. SF pic.twitter.com/cd9W2QlBdy— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 26, 2018
The City of Cape Town's traffic services' Richard Coleman says three vehicles were impounded.
"On arrival, the Uber drivers got out of their vehicles. When trying to move the vehicles, seven traffic officers were assaulted, five males and two females had slight injuries. There were four Uber drivers arrested for assault, illegal gathering and illegal protesting."
#Uber #Taxify The peaceful gathering has turned chaotic with police firing stun grenades to disperse the group. A section of Somerset Rd has been cordoned off and is closed to traffic, opposite the traffic dept. SF pic.twitter.com/0VxVVFG41t— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 26, 2018
#UberProtest Altercation between Uber and Taxify drivers and Traffic officials. GLS pic.twitter.com/BhD9dYBTgy— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 26, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
