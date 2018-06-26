2 pupils die at school hostel fire in Limpopo

It's understood the blaze broke out last night at the school near Groblersdal.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed two pupils have died in a fire at their school hostel in Limpopo.

The victims were aged six and 15.

The police's Moatshe Ngoepe said: “The community members noticed the flame at the top of the school hostel and police reacted swiftly, starting with their initial investigations. Our investigation into the cause of the fire at this building is still ongoing.”