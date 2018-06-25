WC residents urged to continue saving water despite rising dam levels

'SIU report on alleged involvement in corruption in Gauteng Health not new'
Thanks to heavy rain, the average level for dams across the Western Cape this week is at 36.3%.
CAPE TOWN - Residents are being urged to continue to adhere to water restrictions despite climbing dam levels.
At this time last week, dams were just over 31% full.
Environmental Affairs MEC spokesperson James Brent-Styan said: “We’re very happy to see that the dam levels continue to increase as we keep receiving some good winter rain. For the dams feeding the City of Cape Town, they are sitting at 42.3% and last year at this time, these dams were sitting at about 24%.”
