UCT’s decolonial winter school under fire over people of colour-only supper

CAPE TOWN - University of Cape Town (UCT)'s decolonial winter school has come under fire for organising a people of colour-only supper.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola outlined the university's policies on racial profiling.

“The University of Cape Town has made it clear that it is not acceptable to exclude anyone from the part of the programme on the basis of race. The organisers of the decolonial winter school have since agreed to remove the POC reference from the programme.”

However, Alex Hotz, an organiser of the event, is disappointed that the POC dinner has received more media attention than the event itself.

“The politics of Rhodes Must Fall and decolonisation movement have been quite clear about black people taking up space and having space to discuss these issues. But again, instead of us talking about the amazing content, we are talking about why white people were asked not to come. I think that’s been given a lot more attention.”

Despite the criticism, the event will run unhindered until Friday.

