Tributes pour in for legendary photographer David Goldblatt

The Goodman Gallery has confirmed Goldblatt passed away in the early hours of Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Condolences are continuing to pour in on the passing of renowned photographer David Goldblatt.

The Presidency has sent its condolences to the family and friends of the celebrated photographer.

Goldblatt leaves behind his wife Lily, three children and two grandchildren.

With a career spanning almost seven decades, the respected photographer has been the recipient of numerous local and international awards.

Goldblatt was the first South African to be given a one-person exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

The Constitutional Court and its artworks committee have lauded the photographer, saying its committee benefited from the generous benefactions of Goldblatt's powerful work.

The Presidency says he captured the social and moral value systems that portrayed South Africa during apartheid.

It’s understood the 87-year-old will be buried at noon on Tuesday at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.

