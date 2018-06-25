Taxi bosses give JMPD 7 days to respond to demands

At least 500 taxis have been impounded as they are considered to be unroadworthy, but the drivers are disputing this.

JOHANNESBURG - A group of taxi bosses affiliated to at least 11 associations in Johannesburg handed over a memorandum to the city's Metro police outlining their grievances amid Monday’s strike.

Taxi bosses arrived at the JMPD headquarters in Sophiatown to hand over their memorandum, outlining their demands. The associations have given the JMPD management seven days to respond.

Jabulani Ntshangase, from the Alexandra Taxi Association, says they are being unfairly targeted.

“When a driver makes a mistake, they don’t write a fine for the driver. They just remove the disk. They impound the vehicle. We end up paying something like R2,800 per car.”

Ntshangase has also accused Metro police officers of deliberately removing taxi licence disks to get them arrested at roadblocks.

The strike will continue on Monday night, with no taxis expected to operate during the afternoon.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)