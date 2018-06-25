SuperSport resolves anchors' racism, victimisation concerns
JOHANNESBURG - SuperSport has announced that it has resolved all main concerns regarding fresh allegations of racism at the broadcaster.
Four black presenters accused the channel of racism, victimisation, pay disparity and intimidation.
SuperSport says concerns raised by anchors Owen Nkumane, Xola Ntshinga, Kaunda Ntunja and Gcobani Bobo have all been resolved and looks forward to continuing to work and create what it calls a great working environment.
In a statement released on Monday evening, SuperSport CEO Gideon Khobane says: “We received the attorney's letter some time ago but agreed with the presenters to investigate the matter and resolve the issues between ourselves. All of those commentators and presenters confirm that racism has not played any role in regard to the concerns raised and resolved."
The presenters have also welcomed the outcome in the matter.
Nkumane said: "We are happy with the way the whole process has been conducted by SuperSport. We have achieved our goals as a collective of a conducive working environment at SuperSport.”
The channel is not taking any interviews to elaborate further.
