South Africans stranded in China after visa scam expected back home

JOHANNESBURG – About 50 young South Africans in China are expected to return home following a visa scam.

It's understood that the group were offered jobs as English teachers but didn’t have the correct documents. Beijing authorities found that they were working with study visas in contravention of the immigration laws.

Preparations are now underway to ensure the group’s return. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation says its reached an agreement with Chinese authorities and their passports will be released on Monday.

Dirco's Ndivhuwo Mabaya says the agent who recruited the young people has been arrested.

“There were suggestions that they might have to testify in court, which won’t happen now. We must thank the Chinese authorities for allowing us to request the passports and for allowing the young people to come back to the country.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)