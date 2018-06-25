South Africans hail Sjava for displaying African pride with BET Awards outift

South Africans hailed Sjava for proudly displaying his culture on an international stage, without fear of being ridiculed for the distinctly African threads.

JOHANNESBURG - When South African artist Sjava took the BET Awards stage to collect his accolade in the Viewers' Choice Best International Act category, he stood out among all nominees with his distinctly African outfit.

Sjava, real name Jabulani Hadebe, originally hails from KwaZulu-Natal and is popular locally for his interesting red carpet outfits.

The one he was wearing at the BET Awards is not simply a fashion statement, but the traditional attire worn by the Ibandla lamaNazaretha (also known as Shembe Church) of which Sjava is a member.

@sjava_atm accepting his BET Award in LA. Congratulations General . pic.twitter.com/bT0iGuAYq3 — Ambitiouz Ent (@Ambitiouz_Ent) June 25, 2018

South Africans congratulated Sjava for the win and also hailed him for proudly displaying his culture on an international stage, without fear of being ridiculed for the distinctly African threads.

From being featured on the Black panther sound track☝️ to winning the Best new International act on the BET awards ✌️ while wearing Traditional Zulu regalia 👌.



Put some respect on @Sjava_ATM For the first time SA hip Hop Won a BET Award.



">pic.twitter.com/h1poNAf5SX — B L A C K (@Tall_Blxk) June 24, 2018

1st frame, our very own Sjava wearing a traditional Zulu attire ❤ South African and proud ❤❤❤❤ — #TouchMyBlood (@Sino_Dlingca) June 24, 2018

I like how @Sjava_ATM keep up with the Culture 😁.. Culture is more expensive than a Louis V 😢 — Lunatic Lorizy (@LLorizy) June 25, 2018

A True Zulu man a man who lives in the reality unlike some people who go to the world n portray an image in which doesn't resembles South African life ,by that being said @Sjava_ATM big ups to you my brother on your success Inkosi yasek'phakameni ikubusise njalo🙏🙌 pic.twitter.com/qQMduY0ZA8 — Musarh (@Musarh6) June 25, 2018

It's our great pleasure to congratulate @Sjava_ATM for winning the @BET_Africa Viewers Choice Award in the Best New International Act category. You are a shining example of how important it is to be authentically African & how impactful South African musicians are internationally pic.twitter.com/cmQFTZs8Kw — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) June 25, 2018