South Africans hail Sjava for displaying African pride with BET Awards outift

South Africans hailed Sjava for proudly displaying his culture on an international stage, without fear of being ridiculed for the distinctly African threads.

Sjava at the 2018 BET Awards. Picture: @BETAfrica/Twitter
Sjava at the 2018 BET Awards. Picture: @BETAfrica/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - When South African artist Sjava took the BET Awards stage to collect his accolade in the Viewers' Choice Best International Act category, he stood out among all nominees with his distinctly African outfit.

Sjava, real name Jabulani Hadebe, originally hails from KwaZulu-Natal and is popular locally for his interesting red carpet outfits.

The one he was wearing at the BET Awards is not simply a fashion statement, but the traditional attire worn by the Ibandla lamaNazaretha (also known as Shembe Church) of which Sjava is a member.

South Africans congratulated Sjava for the win and also hailed him for proudly displaying his culture on an international stage, without fear of being ridiculed for the distinctly African threads.

