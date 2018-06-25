'SIU report on alleged involvement in corruption in Gauteng Health not new'
Section 27 says these allegations have been referred to the NPA for consideration after details emerged of corruption in the provincial department between 2006 and 2009, amounting to R1.2 billion.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Gauteng Health MEC Brian Hlongwa says a report by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) about his alleged involvement in irregular expenditure at the department is not new and forms part of an ongoing legal process.
Civil rights group Section 27 says these allegations have been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority for consideration after details emerged of corruption in the provincial department between 2006 and 2009, amounting to R1.2 billion.
Hlongwa, who is now the chief whip of the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng, insists that the allegations about his involvement in fraud and corruption, while he was MEC of the Gauteng Health Department, have been ongoing for several years.
He says in 2014 the director of public prosecutions sought and obtained a preservation order against the property which he had allegedly bought with the proceeds of corruptly awarded tenders.
Hlongwa says in 2014 the Hawks informed him that there was a warrant for his arrest and he had arranged to hand himself over, but the Hawks then decided not to proceed with the arrest.
Meanwhile, the SIU report has finally been made public after seven years of investigation and the Gauteng government has welcomed the unit's decision to refer its findings to law enforcement agencies for finality.
