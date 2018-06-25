Satfu urges Pando to intervene in WSU wage dispute
Workers have been on strike since 29 May, with unions representing staff are demanding an 8% wage increase.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has called on Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor to immediately intervene in disputes at the Walter Sisulu University (WSU) between staff and management.
Workers have been on strike since 29 May.
Unions representing staff are demanding an 8% wage increase.
The impasse has resulted in mid-year term assessments, including final examinations, not being written.
Saftu's Patrick Craven says university management has been negotiating in bad faith throughout the process.
“Management, in particular, the leadership is just being intransigent and this has very serious effects on students at the university, many of whom may not be able to complete the courses that they are doing.”
