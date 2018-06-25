SABC board chair explains appointment of Yolande van Biljon as new CFO
The public broadcaster announced on Sunday that Yolande van Biljon will replace Thabile Dlamini, who’s been in the acting position for almost a year.
JOHANNESBURG - A new CFO is expected to report to the SABC offices on Monday morning following the appointment by the board at the weekend.
The public broadcaster announced on Sunday that Yolande van Biljon will replace Thabile Dlamini, who’s been in the acting position for almost a year. Madoda Mxakwe was also appointed as group CEO, replacing Nomsa Philiso. He is expected to next week.
SABC board chair Bongumusa Makhathini says Van Biljon was appointed to position of CFO on the back of her experience at Denel and the Road Accident Fund.
“She worked for organisations where she was subjected to the same kind of regulations and laws like us.”
He says Van Biljon will help return the public broadcaster to financial stability.
"The reality is, we got them to bring in people who have experience and who helped companies have skills audits."
Makhathini says once they have filled the last three positions, including legal, they will look at ways to expand the SABC’s revenue streams.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
