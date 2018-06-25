#RandReport: Rand, stocks weaker as US-China trade war fears weigh
At 1500 GMT the rand was 1.27% weaker at 13.6000 per dollar compared to Friday’s close at 13.4300.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand retreated by more than 1% on Monday, while shares also wilted over resurfacing worries of a global trade war dented demand for riskier emerging markets.
At 1500 GMT the rand was 1.27% weaker at 13.6000 per dollar compared to Friday’s close at 13.4300.
The trade battle between China and the United States intensified on Monday as Washington said it was drafting curbs that would block firms with at least 25% Chinese ownership from buying US companies.
The latest wave of risk-off sentiment knocked most emerging markets and is prompting some investors to re-assess bets on the local currency as the enthusiasm over Cyril Ramaphosa’s election as president in February gives way to economic realities.
“As we have stressed before, local factors are neutral for the local unit. What really matters at this point in time is the value of the US dollar and EM risk sentiment,” said Rand Merchant Bank’s Isaah Mhlanga in a note.
In June the currency broke through a succession of technical support levels as it plunged just short of the 14.00 mark analysts see as turning point. So far this year, the rand is the fifth worst performing EM currency.
In fixed income, the yield for the benchmark government bond due in 2026 was up 5.5 basis points to 8.91%. South African stocks fell again on renewed jitters about the worsening trade dispute between the United States and other leading economies which could impact Pretoria’s ability to export a range of products and commodities.
“The rhetoric on these trade barriers is just getting worse and doesn’t seem to be letting up,” said Greg Davies, an equities trader at Cratos Capital.
The benchmark Top-40 index shed 1.81% to 49,707 while the wider All-share index dropped 1.7% to 55,889.
More in Business
-
DA calls for action against officials who deposited money into VBS Bank
-
SuperSport resolves anchors' racism, victimisation concerns
-
Documents reveal SAP knew it was dealing with Guptas
-
National minimum wage implementation date to be announced in 'due course'
-
Local investors encouraged to back local businesses
-
Govt & major banks to help bring SEOs into 'sustainable position'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.