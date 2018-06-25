Ramaphosa urges ‘honest discussions’ as ANC formulates elections manifesto

The party has begun in earnest the process of formulating its manifesto which will be delivered to the public before next year’s general elections.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on participants of the African National Congress (ANC)'s manifesto consultative workshop to “call a spade a spade” and be honest in discussions.

WATCH: President Ramaphosa addresses ANC members on manifesto

Hundreds of ANC leaders, deployees in government, activists and academics gathered to come up with a plan that the ANC can present to South Africans as its manifesto.

They were divided into nine working groups dealing with different topics, ranging from economic transformation to land and agrarian reform. There is also a commission on crime and corruption.

Addressing the opening of the workshop, Ramaphosa called on delegates to be frank and open in their discussions.

“If you think certain statements may hurt the leadership of the ANC, please do not hold back. Say it as it is because we are ready for that.”

Ramaphosa says the ANC manifesto must reflect the challenges facing South Africans.

