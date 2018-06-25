Ramaphosa urges ANC members to 'exhaust internal processes' before legal action
The party was left on tenterhooks as the legal battle in the High Court in Johannesburg had not been concluded at the time of the gathering in Polokwane.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcome a High Court decision to dismiss an urgent interdict to halt the African National Congress (ANC) conference in Limpopo.
Disgruntled members of the ANC made an urgent application to challenge the legitimacy of the provincial party's leadership structure on Friday. However, the court on Saturday ruled the members failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the matter was urgent.
Speaking at that conference at the weekend, Ramaphosa said the court had good cause to rule that the gathering could proceed.
“We therefore encourage all ANC members to exhaust all internal processes available to them before going to the courts. In fact, the 54th conference sets up the most progressive and effective structure, the national dispute resolution committee.”
But the court battle is not over yet, as disgruntled members plan to bring another application to challenge the outcome of the provincial conference. The group claims that the process leading up to the elective conference was marred by irregularities.
Ramaphosa last week warned against infighting and called for unity ahead of the 2019 elections.
“We cannot go into those elections when we are divided and fighting amongst ourselves. Our people will never take us seriously.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
