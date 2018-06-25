Ramaphosa condemns weekend bombings in Ethiopia, Zimbabwe
In Harare, President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the act of terror won’t stall Zimbabwe’s elections next month.
HARARE - President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the weekend bombings in Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed insists that his reform will continue despite the grenade attack.
The statements on Zimbabwe and Ethiopia express Ramaphosa’s shock and dismay at the terror attacks against his counterparts Mnangagwa and Ahmed.
He sends condolences to those wounded in the blasts, 41 in Zimbabwe and 44 in Ethiopia, and the families of the two people killed in Addis Ababa.
He joins the African Union in expressing solidarity with the governments and people of Zimbabwe and Ethiopia in their efforts to create unity, reconciliation, peace and democracy.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
