Protesters torch Metrorail train in Philippi

This brings to at least four the number of arson attack of trains in the city in recent weeks. In one incident a commuter died.

CAPE TOWN - Yet another train has been torched, this time in Philippi.

Protesters set fire to three carriages on Sunday night. This brings to at least four the number of arson attack of trains in the city in recent weeks. In one incident a commuter died.

City of Cape Town fire and rescue service’s Theo Layne says: “Firefighting crews were initially prevented from extinguishing the fire, but under police escort they managed to do so. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was determined to be protest related.”

Metrorail says damage caused by the Steenberg train fire will cost approximately R8 million, another in Retreat is set at R5 million and an Ottery blaze will cost R6 million. This amounts to R19 million.

Last week, United National Transport Union spokesperson Sonja Carstens has shared concerns, saying arson attacks are not coincidental.

“We cannot expect Prasa to police force on its own. We do believe the South African Police Service lacks the necessary crime intelligent to tell us what’s going on because up to now, they’ve not come up with a plan.”

Additional reporting by Kaylynn Palm.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)