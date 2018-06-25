Protesters torch Metrorail train in Philippi
This brings to at least four the number of arson attack of trains in the city in recent weeks. In one incident a commuter died.
CAPE TOWN - Yet another train has been torched, this time in Philippi.
Protesters set fire to three carriages on Sunday night. This brings to at least four the number of arson attack of trains in the city in recent weeks. In one incident a commuter died.
City of Cape Town fire and rescue service’s Theo Layne says: “Firefighting crews were initially prevented from extinguishing the fire, but under police escort they managed to do so. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was determined to be protest related.”
Metrorail says damage caused by the Steenberg train fire will cost approximately R8 million, another in Retreat is set at R5 million and an Ottery blaze will cost R6 million. This amounts to R19 million.
Last week, United National Transport Union spokesperson Sonja Carstens has shared concerns, saying arson attacks are not coincidental.
“We cannot expect Prasa to police force on its own. We do believe the South African Police Service lacks the necessary crime intelligent to tell us what’s going on because up to now, they’ve not come up with a plan.”
Additional reporting by Kaylynn Palm.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Commuters left stranded as Alexandra taxi drivers strike
-
Winter rains bring much-needed respite to Cape Town’s dams
-
Four more presenters allege racism at SuperSport
-
Police hunt Stellenbosch farm murder suspects
-
[WATCH] Western Cape dam levels rise to above 30%
-
Malema to appear in court over land grab statements
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.