Police Minister threatens to shut down routes over taxi violence in CT

The minister says government has met with the associations and is working towards solutions, following the deaths of 45 peopl in taxi related shootings between April and June.

CAPE TOWN - If taxi violence persists in Cape Town, routes will be shut down.

That's the warning from Police Minister Bheki Cele. The minister met with taxi associations, Cata, Codeta and umbrella body Santaco on Sunday following a recent spate of deadly shootings stemming from tensions among groups.

The latest shooting occurred in Bellville over the weekend. Cele says that 45 people have been killed in taxi related shootings between April and June. He says that during the same period last year, 22 people were killed in the Western Cape.

The minister says that government has met with the associations and is working towards solutions.

“If talks do not yield desirable results and those desirable results are that people must stop dying, then we have to shut down the regions.”

Deputy Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga says some of the issues raised by the associations included operating licences, which results in over saturated roads and people driving with fraudulent operating licences.

Cele says police will continue to investigate the recent killings.

#TaxiViolence Police minister Bheki Cele meeting with Western Cape taxi associations about the recent taxi violence in the province. The media briefing has been delayed. KP pic.twitter.com/dqKrYeK5cy — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 24, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)