Police Minister threatens to shut down routes over taxi violence in CT

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

Police Minister threatens to shut down routes over taxi violence in CT

The minister says government has met with the associations and is working towards solutions, following the deaths of 45 peopl in taxi related shootings between April and June.

Police Minister Bheki Cele met with taxi associations on 24 June 2018, following deadly taxi violence in Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
Police Minister Bheki Cele met with taxi associations on 24 June 2018, following deadly taxi violence in Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
19 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - If taxi violence persists in Cape Town, routes will be shut down.

That's the warning from Police Minister Bheki Cele. The minister met with taxi associations, Cata, Codeta and umbrella body Santaco on Sunday following a recent spate of deadly shootings stemming from tensions among groups.

The latest shooting occurred in Bellville over the weekend. Cele says that 45 people have been killed in taxi related shootings between April and June. He says that during the same period last year, 22 people were killed in the Western Cape.

The minister says that government has met with the associations and is working towards solutions.

“If talks do not yield desirable results and those desirable results are that people must stop dying, then we have to shut down the regions.”

Deputy Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga says some of the issues raised by the associations included operating licences, which results in over saturated roads and people driving with fraudulent operating licences.

Cele says police will continue to investigate the recent killings.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA