Police Minister threatens to shut down routes over taxi violence in CT
The minister says government has met with the associations and is working towards solutions, following the deaths of 45 peopl in taxi related shootings between April and June.
CAPE TOWN - If taxi violence persists in Cape Town, routes will be shut down.
That's the warning from Police Minister Bheki Cele. The minister met with taxi associations, Cata, Codeta and umbrella body Santaco on Sunday following a recent spate of deadly shootings stemming from tensions among groups.
The latest shooting occurred in Bellville over the weekend. Cele says that 45 people have been killed in taxi related shootings between April and June. He says that during the same period last year, 22 people were killed in the Western Cape.
The minister says that government has met with the associations and is working towards solutions.
“If talks do not yield desirable results and those desirable results are that people must stop dying, then we have to shut down the regions.”
Deputy Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga says some of the issues raised by the associations included operating licences, which results in over saturated roads and people driving with fraudulent operating licences.
Cele says police will continue to investigate the recent killings.
#TaxiViolence Police minister Bheki Cele meeting with Western Cape taxi associations about the recent taxi violence in the province. The media briefing has been delayed. KP pic.twitter.com/dqKrYeK5cy— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 24, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
More load shedding expected as Eskom does full recovery on generating units
-
Driver who killed Simba Mhere handed 10-year jail term
-
Powerball results: Friday 22 June 2018
-
Lotto results: Saturday 23 June 2018
-
Cops nab at least 50 during operation in Cape Town
-
Stan Mathabatha re-elected as Limpopo ANC chairperson
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.