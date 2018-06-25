Police hunt Stellenbosch farm murder suspects
Jeffrey Zetler was robbed and stabbed to death over the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - Police are hunting for suspects following the murder of farmer in Stellenbosch.
He had been transporting workers to his farm when he was followed to the gate by men driving a white Quantum. He was then confronted by two men who robbed and stabbed him.
The police's Captain Frederick van Wyk: "The suspects instructed the deceased to go to the office where they demanded the keys to the safe and that he must unlock the door. The suspects robbed the victim of his property and stabbed him with a knife. They then fled the scene with their vehicle. The victim passed away on the scene minutes later."
The Stellenbosch community policing forum says farm murders aren't common in the area.
The CPF'S Carol Puhl-Snyman says: “This is the first thing that’s happened this year. It’s the first farm murder, but they do happen on occasion. There are assaults and there are robberies. There are 600 farms in the area. Farms are outlying and often isolated. They make for easy attacks when people plan carefully.”
