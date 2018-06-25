Numsa urges Eskom to assist police in Thembisile Yende murder case

Yende’s body was found at the power utility's East Rand substation last year and her colleague David Ngwenya is accused of killing her.

JOHANNESBURG - National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has called on Eskom to assist police in the case of slain Thembisile Yende who was found dead at one of its substations on the East Rand.

Yende’s body was found at the substation last year.

Numsa says it shares the Yende family's concern that David Ngwenya who's accused of killing her will be set free due to a lack of evidence when he appears in court on Thursday.

The union's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “According to the family, Eskom has not been helpful in providing all the footage which might shed light on Thembisile’s disappearance and murder. Numsa is also calling on the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] and the South Africa Police service to demonstrate that they take gender-based violence seriously by prioritising investigations into this case.”