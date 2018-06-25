National minimum wage implementation date to be announced in 'due course'
Once the select committee has concluded its work, only then will it be possible to consider a date for promulgation of the bill as well as a date for the implementation of the national minimum wage.
CAPE TOWN - Workers will have to wait a little longer before they earn a minimum wage of R20 an hour or R3,500 a month.
Deputy President David Mabuza told Parliament on Monday that the national minimum wage implementation date will be announced and publicised in “due course”, while the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) finalises the matter.
In a written parliamentary reply, Mabuza says the NCOP’s select committee will be considering three labour matters, which include the National Minimum Wage Bill.
On concerns and objections to the bill, Mabuza says these have been considered and dealt with by the portfolio committee on labour and further concerns will have to be dealt with by the select committee in the NCOP.
Once the select committee has concluded its work, only then will it be possible to consider a date for promulgation of the bill as well as a date for the implementation of the national minimum wage.
Popular in Business
-
Govt & major banks to help bring SEOs into 'sustainable position'
-
SABC board chair explains appointment of Yolande van Biljon as new CFO
-
Aldred Dreyer to manage SA’s digital migration project
-
Local investors encouraged to back local businesses
-
More load shedding expected as Eskom does full recovery on generating units
-
Job losses at SAA inevitable as part of turnaround strategy, says CEO
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.