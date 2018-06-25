Popular Topics
National minimum wage implementation date to be announced in 'due course'

Once the select committee has concluded its work, only then will it be possible to consider a date for promulgation of the bill as well as a date for the implementation of the national minimum wage.

FILE: Deputy President David Mabuza during question time in the National Assembly on 29 May 2018. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Deputy President David Mabuza during question time in the National Assembly on 29 May 2018. Picture: GCIS.
52 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Workers will have to wait a little longer before they earn a minimum wage of R20 an hour or R3,500 a month.

Deputy President David Mabuza told Parliament on Monday that the national minimum wage implementation date will be announced and publicised in “due course”, while the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) finalises the matter.

In a written parliamentary reply, Mabuza says the NCOP’s select committee will be considering three labour matters, which include the National Minimum Wage Bill.

On concerns and objections to the bill, Mabuza says these have been considered and dealt with by the portfolio committee on labour and further concerns will have to be dealt with by the select committee in the NCOP.

Once the select committee has concluded its work, only then will it be possible to consider a date for promulgation of the bill as well as a date for the implementation of the national minimum wage.

Timeline

