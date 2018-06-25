Mother takes Randburg school to task over safety of autistic son

The Joburg mother, whose son is in a special needs class at the school, has told of the distressing moment she received a call from a stranger, telling her she was with her little boy.

JOHANNESBURG – A Johannesburg mother has taken a local school to task after her autistic son was able to leave the premises undetected only to be found later by a stranger.

The incident happened at the Bordeaux Primary School in Randburg last week.

The six-year-old boy was waiting to be fetched from school from a pick up area that was meant to be supervised by at least two assistants.

The Joburg mother, whose son is in a special needs class at the school, has told Eyewitness News of the distressing moment she received a call from a stranger, telling her she was with her little boy.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect little boy's identity, says her autistic son is always picked up from the school's waiting area after class but somehow he managed to slip past the caretakers and left the premises.

“We leave our kids there at school under the safety of teachers, as we think this was a safe environment.”

But in a surprising twist, the Gauteng Education Department says the school was never informed about the boy's condition, adding that it does not cater for pupils with autism or any other developmental disorders and disabilities.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)