Mother questions safety at Randburg school after autistic son leaves premises

A concerned Joburg mother wants answers from the Randburg based school about how her autistic son managed to leave the school unnoticed.

JOHANNESBURG – A Johannesburg mother has told Eyewitness News that she's worried about her son's safety after the six-year-old autistic boy left his school without adult supervision.

The Bordeaux Primary School pupil was found by a stranger at a local garage last week.

A concerned Joburg mother wants answers from the Randburg based school about how her autistic son managed to leave the school unnoticed.

“I’m still shocked. How can a six-year-old just ran away from the bags and walk out the gate?”

Although still puzzled and concerned by last week's events, she's grateful that the little boy was found safe and unharmed.

“I could not sleep on Monday night. I prayed... I just looked at my son. I kept thinking about all those things that could have happened to him.”

Meanwhile, the school says the safety of pupils is prioritised with systems and controls in place although it remains unclear how the boy slipped past caretakers.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)