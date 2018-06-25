Man found in possession of abalone worth R150k due in court

The 34-year-old man was apprehended over the weekend and police confiscated a large quantity of abalone from his vehicle.

CAPE TOWN - An Aliwal North man is expected to appear in court on Monday after he was arrested for the possession of abalone worth R150,000.

The 34-year-old man was apprehended over the weekend and police confiscated a large quantity of abalone from his vehicle.

The vehicle is believed to have been travelling from East London to Johannesburg.

The police's Ursula Roelofse says: “Upon further investigation, 17 bags of abalone were found inside the vehicle. About 2,326 de-shelled abalone units to the value of R150,000 and the vehicle was confiscated.”

#sapsEC Aliwal North: 34yr-old Suspect Arrested last night on the N6 outside Aliwal North. Abalone seized. Suspect will appear in court on 25/06 facing charges under the Marine Living Resources Act. MEhttps://t.co/I5ba3qDJn2 pic.twitter.com/l9OtkAx6gd — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) June 23, 2018

