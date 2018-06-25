Man found in possession of abalone worth R150k due in court
The 34-year-old man was apprehended over the weekend and police confiscated a large quantity of abalone from his vehicle.
CAPE TOWN - An Aliwal North man is expected to appear in court on Monday after he was arrested for the possession of abalone worth R150,000.
The vehicle is believed to have been travelling from East London to Johannesburg.
The police's Ursula Roelofse says: “Upon further investigation, 17 bags of abalone were found inside the vehicle. About 2,326 de-shelled abalone units to the value of R150,000 and the vehicle was confiscated.”
#sapsEC Aliwal North: 34yr-old Suspect Arrested last night on the N6 outside Aliwal North. Abalone seized. Suspect will appear in court on 25/06 facing charges under the Marine Living Resources Act. MEhttps://t.co/I5ba3qDJn2 pic.twitter.com/l9OtkAx6gd— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) June 23, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
