Man found in possession of abalone worth R150k due in court

The 34-year-old man was apprehended over the weekend and police confiscated a large quantity of abalone from his vehicle.

Police arrested one man after he was found in possession of abalone worth R150,000. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
35 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - An Aliwal North man is expected to appear in court on Monday after he was arrested for the possession of abalone worth R150,000.

The 34-year-old man was apprehended over the weekend and police confiscated a large quantity of abalone from his vehicle.

The vehicle is believed to have been travelling from East London to Johannesburg.

The police's Ursula Roelofse says: “Upon further investigation, 17 bags of abalone were found inside the vehicle. About 2,326 de-shelled abalone units to the value of R150,000 and the vehicle was confiscated.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

