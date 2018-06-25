Malema to appear in court over land grab statements

EFF leader Julius Malema faces criminal charges for calling for land grabs which contravenes the Riotous Assemblies Act.

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema will appear in the Newcastle magistrates court on Monday in connection with charges against him over land grabs.

The act is the prohibition of engendering feelings of hatred based on race in public spaces.

Malema will appear in court this morning for contravening this act after he told EFF members at the party's 2014 elective conference to occupy land.

Two years later, Malema again told KwaZulu-Natal supporters in Newcastle to grab land, saying it belonged to black people.

Malema has already appeared in the Newcastle and Bloemfontein courts but the cases were postponed pending his legal challenge that the act should be declared unconstitutional.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)