Malema to appear in court over land grab statements
EFF leader Julius Malema faces criminal charges for calling for land grabs which contravenes the Riotous Assemblies Act.
JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema will appear in the Newcastle magistrates court on Monday in connection with charges against him over land grabs.
Malema faces criminal charges for calling for land grabs which contravenes the Riotous Assemblies Act.
The act is the prohibition of engendering feelings of hatred based on race in public spaces.
Malema will appear in court this morning for contravening this act after he told EFF members at the party's 2014 elective conference to occupy land.
Two years later, Malema again told KwaZulu-Natal supporters in Newcastle to grab land, saying it belonged to black people.
Malema has already appeared in the Newcastle and Bloemfontein courts but the cases were postponed pending his legal challenge that the act should be declared unconstitutional.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Commuters left stranded as Alexandra taxi drivers strike
-
Winter rains bring much-needed respite to Cape Town’s dams
-
Police hunt Stellenbosch farm murder suspects
-
Four more presenters allege racism at SuperSport
-
[WATCH] Western Cape dam levels rise to above 30%
-
Body of girl found in shallow grave in Mitchells Plain
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.