Malema: Land expropriation will be reality because of EFF

The Economic Freedom Fighters proposed for a section of the Constitution to be amended to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says his party has been able to push for the expropriation of land without compensation through political power.

The party proposed for a section of the Constitution to be amended to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

The move is supported by the African National Congress in Parliament.

Malema addressed EFF supporters outside the Newcastle magistrates court in KwaZulu-Natal earlier on Monday, where his land grab case was postponed.

“When we say expropriate land without compensation, people say it’s the way to go. Tomorrow we start with the process of consultations on the expropriation of land without compensation by Parliament. That thing is happening because the EFF said so.”

