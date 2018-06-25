Malema compares comments on Indians to statement by Zak Yacoob
Malema addressed his supporters outside the Newcastle magistrates court in KwaZulu-Natal, where his land grab case was postponed.
JOHANNESBURG - EFF leader Julius Malema has reiterated his statement that the majority of Indian people are racist.
The case was postponed, pending an application to challenge the constitutionality of the Riotous Assemblies Act, which was being used to charge him.
Malema says when former Constitutional Court Judge Zak Yacoob said that 90% Indians were racist, he was not taken to task.
“Majority means 51%. I started with 51%. Judge Yacoob said 90%. He effectively said all of them. I don’t say that. But I am the most vilified person.”
