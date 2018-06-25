Maintenance to disrupt Tshwane water supply on Thursday
The city has urged those in affected areas, including Montana Park Extension 112, Bronkhorstspruit CBD, Zithobeni, eNkangala and the Thembisile Hani Local Municipality, to store enough water.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has urged residents to store water for use on Thursday when the utility department will be carrying out a scheduled maintenance and upgrading of the water supply network in Montana Park Extension 112.
The city’s Lindela Mashigo says the plumbers will do a tie-in connection on the water supply network.
Mashigo has urged those in affected areas, including the Bronkhorstspruit CBD, Zithobeni, eNkangala and the Thembisile Hani Local Municipality, to store enough water.
“We will make every effort to avoid a complete shutdown of water supply, however, disruptions may occur between 8 am and 5 pm.”
