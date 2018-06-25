Local investors encouraged to back local businesses
Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza says the international investment is unlikely to happen at a large scale if local investors are not on board.
DURBAN - One of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s investment envoys has shared how part of the challenge with fundraising for the country has been consolidating unified policy agendas.
On Monday morning, Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) and local business owners met in Durban to share their perspectives on what should form part of the transformative agenda.
During his State of the Nation Address earlier this year, Ramaphosa announced his economic plan which included trying to raise $100 billion in foreign direct investment within the next five years.
“It’s important that as we deal with this perception, that business has got an investment strike, actually speak to why are not investing.”
Presidential investment envoy Phumzile Langeni says every sector in society needs to make trade-offs in order to drive transformation and economic growth.
“As you make your investment choices, I urge you to consider a few of the following: increasing your level of local investment, considering investment in areas that create more jobs.”
BLSA CEO Bonang Mohale urged leaders not to leave the attainment of Nelson Mandela’s dream to politicians alone.
