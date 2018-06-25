Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Mavuso Msimang talks politics, life & ANC

| African National Congress (ANC) veteran Mavuso Msimang says once the ANC got power, it failed to control that power and to manage its resources

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) veteran Mavuso Msimang says the party’s elective system is outdated and worked at a stage in the past.

Msimang says once the ANC got power, it failed to control that power and to manage its resources, resulting in the party sticking to the old system and being infiltrated by elements that had nothing with the objectives and principles of the ANC.

He adds this system is one of the reasons why often there are infighting and factionalism within the party.

The veteran also touches on his life before and after 1994 and the state of politics in South Africa.

Listen to the audios for more.

