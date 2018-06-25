[LISTEN] Tony Ehrenreich says goodbye to Cosatu

CapeTalk | Africa Melane talks to outgoing Cosatu Western Cape secretary Tony Ehrenreich about the trade union federation and the fight for workers' rights.

CAPE TOWN - Africa Melane talks to Cape Town trade unionist Tony Ehrenreich who he will be saying his goodbyes to a position he held for the longest time as Cosatu provincial secretary following Cosatu’s elective congress.

On Saturday, Malvern de Bruyn was elected as the new provincial secretary of Cosatu in the Western Cape, taking over from Ehrenreich.

Ehrenreich says he has no regrets with the position and the work he has achieved under his tenure. He says Cosatu has capable leaders to take it forward and fight for workers’ rights.

Listen to the audio for more.