Job losses at SAA inevitable as part of turnaround strategy, says CEO
The airline is in dire need of cash, with a shortfall of R21 billion that is needed in the next three years to stay in the skies.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Airways CEO Vuyani Jarana says that it is inevitable that staff will lose their jobs as a turnaround strategy kicks in at the state-owned entity.
The airline is in dire need of cash, with a shortfall of R21 billion that is needed in the next three years to stay in the skies.
As part of the national carrier's turn around strategy, jobs might be cut, affecting Air Chefs first.
Air chefs, the catering arm of South African Airways, has launched a consultation process with unions that may lead to job losses. This comes as the airline embarks on its latest airline turnaround strategy.
The company has assured that retrenchment is a last resort option.
Popular in Business
-
Holomisa calls for Hawks probe into corruption at VBS Mutual Bank
-
More load shedding expected as Eskom does full recovery on generating units
-
SABC appoints new group CEO, CFO
-
New NUM leadership vows to improve safety for mineworkers
-
Rand steadies against dollar, bonds firmer
-
Nhlanhla Nene: Restructuring Eskom top of agenda
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.