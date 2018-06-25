Job losses at SAA inevitable as part of turnaround strategy, says CEO

The airline is in dire need of cash, with a shortfall of R21 billion that is needed in the next three years to stay in the skies.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Airways CEO Vuyani Jarana says that it is inevitable that staff will lose their jobs as a turnaround strategy kicks in at the state-owned entity.

As part of the national carrier's turn around strategy, jobs might be cut, affecting Air Chefs first.

Air chefs, the catering arm of South African Airways, has launched a consultation process with unions that may lead to job losses. This comes as the airline embarks on its latest airline turnaround strategy.

The company has assured that retrenchment is a last resort option.