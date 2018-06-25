JaydePanayiotou murder: Judgment in Luthando Siyoni bail bid expected

Siyoni is accused of having sought hitmen to kill the Port Elizabeth school teacher in 2015.

CAPE TOWN - The alleged middleman in Jayde Panayiotou's murder will know on Monday whether he will be released from custody.

Luthando Siyoni is accused of having sought hitmen to kill the Port Elizabeth school teacher in 2015.

Her husband, Christopher Panayiotou, and two others were convicted and sentenced to lengthy prison sentences last year.

Siyoni is accused of having evaded arrest for six months before police tracked him down in Kwazakhele last month. The former bouncer, however, claims he wasn't aware that police were looking for him. The State has argued extensively against his release from custody.

Siyoni was initially awarded immunity from prosecution, because he had turned state witness. He was, however, declared a hostile witness after he recanted his police statement. He also refused to cooperate with the prosecution while on the stand.

Christopher Panayiotou is serving a life sentence for arranging his wife's murder.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)