Investigation into murder of Mitchells Plain child being taken 'very seriously'

Bheki Cele has not yet been able to say when exactly the suspect will be charged, but he says police is working with the National Prosecuting Authority.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says the investigation into the murder of a child in Mitchells Plain is being taken "very seriously."

A child's body was discovered in a shallow grave in Eastridge on Sunday during a search for missing six-year-old Stacey Adams.

Although Stacey' mother, Sasha-Lee Adams, still needs to officially identify the body she believes it's her daughter who was last seen on Saturday.

Cele has visited the Adams family on Monday and says the suspect who's known to the family is in police custody.

“We hope that [the case] will be taken forward and make sure that someone gets punished, but I have senior police here, including the provincial commissioner, and I’ve instructed them that [this] matter must be handled at that level of the general and keep reporting to the family.”

Cele has not yet been able to say when exactly the man will be charged, but he says police is working with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“It is a case that we are taking very seriously, so we'd like - as it goes to court - that there are no withdrawals [and] no acquittals. So we worked very hard on it. Surely we have these 48 hours but we have an extension on it and we want to do a thorough job so that we find a better product.”

The girl was last seen on Saturday and was reported missing on Sunday.

The grandmother explains she thought Stacey was with her mom. Adams says they only knew something was wrong on Sunday when they both realised Stacey wasn’t with either one of them.

