Hearings into Delft taxi violence to conclude soon, says WC Transport MEC

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport Department says the hearings with the Delft taxi associations should wrap up in two weeks.

The hearings were called by MEC for Transport Donald Grant following an increase in taxi violence. At least 13 people have been killed in taxi related shootings recently.

The department says that nine associations operating out of Delft are attending the hearings, which are being conducted by the registrar from the provincial regulatory entity looking into their conduct. Grant adds that the hearings are taking longer than expected as many of the operators wanted to bring their attorneys along.

“Within two weeks we should have an outcome of those hearings and obviously a recommendation will be made to me by the independent panel who listened to those hearings. Decisions will then have to be made.”

Police Minister Bheki Cele has warned routes will be shut down in Cape Town if taxi violence persists. The minister says that government has met with the associations and is working towards solutions.

“If talks do not yield desirable results and those desirable results are that people must stop dying, then we have to shut down the regions.”

Deputy Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga says some of the issues raised by the associations included operating licences, which results in over saturated roads and people driving with fraudulent operating licences.

Cele says police will continue to investigate the recent killings.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)